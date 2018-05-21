PSC wants to meet with political parties over ‘hostile’ political climate

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) is of the view that the political climate between Parliamentary political parties is becoming increasingly hostile and confrontational.

According to the PSC “This caustic politic climate is publicly manifested in the everyday headlines of our media, both here and abroad, and can do nothing but serious harm to our country’s international image, economic stability and future well being.”

As such, the Commission said it has reached out to and invited the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) and the Alliance For Change (AFC), in their individual capacities, to meet and discuss “this unfortunate development with the Commission.”

In their letters to the General Secretaries of the PPP/C, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, PNC/R, Amna Ally and AFC, Marlon Williams, the PSC posited that “We believe this climate to be dangerously deleterious to the international image, wellbeing and good order of our country and exceedingly harmful to our business, economic and investment future should it continue unabated. We are, therefore, requesting that you extend the courtesy of a high level meeting with our Executive Committee to urgently discuss this disturbing development.”

It has since been reported in a section of the media that investors are reluctant to want to invest in Guyana, when legitimate business transactions are being “politicised” with the change of Government.

Reference was made to the transactions done by former Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh and former CEO of the National Industrial & Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Winston Brassington who were charged with “misconduct in public office” for executing Cabinet’s instructions as it relates to the sale of three plots of state land, all of which were sold for investment purposes.