PSC stages mini business expo on Christmas Eve

Scores of persons flocked downtown Georgetown today as part of the traditional last minute shopping on Christmas Eve when the Private Sector Commission staged a small business exposition.

The exposition featured up and coming local entrepreneurs who marketed their products during this peak season.

The event was hosted in the avenue on Main Street.

According to the Commission, the business expo aligns with its mandate to support its business associates while at the same time providing avenues to promote and foster the development local business ideas, especially those conceptualized by budding entrepreneurs.