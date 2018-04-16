PSC honours Clifford Reis for 20 years of support

Banks DIH Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mr Clifford Barrington Reis CCH has been honored for his unwavering support to the Private Sector Commission (PSC) Corporate Group over the past 20 years.

Ms Alleyne said Mr Reis has been a loyal supporter of the work of the private sector locally and the PSC has recognized his sterling contribution.

The veteran business executive has been responsible for the stewardship of local bottling giants Banks DIH Limited for the past 29 years as Chairman/Managing Director.

Reis expressed gratitude to the Private Sector Commission for recognizing his service to Guyana and he stressed the need for the private sector and Government to work together.

The Guest of Honor at the Dinner was Joseph Harmon, Minister of State in the Office of the President, and other attendees were the Corporate Members of the PSC.

Reis is also Chairman of Citizens Bank Guyana Inc.