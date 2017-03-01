Protection of miners, increased fees to be addressed in GGMC regulation review

The review of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s (GGMC) regulations has begun, and will focus on enhancing the functioning of the regulatory body.

Today, Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona Broomes told the Government Information Agency (GINA) that the initial review stage will be undertaken by the Commission.

“One of the areas comes in the form of the protection of miners. Some persons feel that they are not fully protected, you look at how the system that we have now, how it is working, what we need to do to enhance it to remove bureaucracy, if any,” are some of the areas that will be under revision, Minister Broomes explained.

The revision will also look at the possibility of raising some of the fees outlined in the regulations. “It is a wide review to see how we can deliver better, and have a regulation that is strong. The regulations are there for persons to abide by,” Minister Broomes told GINA.

Regulatory agencies within the extractive sector were tasked with identifying their strategic priorities, legislative gaps in their existing Act and Regulations, and a review of the fees and fines that are stipulated by their legislation.

Minister Broomes explained that the Ministry will engage in countrywide consultations on the reviewed regulations before they are implemented. “We believe in the open process… you’ll have more persons now coming and partaking in the consultative process because we are committed to taking it throughout the country, and all the mining districts,” Minister Broomes said.

The 2017 National Budget has allocated $579.879M for policy development and administration. Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman in his budget presentation last December noted there was a need for a clear legislative regime that enables improved governance and the development of a sustainable extractor sector. (GINA)