Proposed EBD bypasses to cater for elderly, persons with disabilities – Vaughn

The proposed East Bank Demerara (EBD) pedestrian and vehicle bypasses will have features to cater for all Guyanese, including the elderly and those with disabilities.

Coordinator, Works Services Group, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Geoffrey Vaughn said the new bypasses will have features which will enable the elderly and persons with disabilities to have equal opportunity to access the bypasses.

Vaughn was quoted by the Government Information Agency (GINA) as saying that the Ministry will be placing elevators at the pedestrian bypasses for the elderly and persons with disabilities to use the bypasses.“

According to GINA, the three pedestrian bypasses which will be constructed at the Harbour Bridge next to the office of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), on the eastern side of the traffic light at Eccles and in the vicinity of the Houston Secondary School will prevent persons from interfacing with the traffic.

Vaughn explained that the bids were opened on January 10, 2017 as the evaluation process is almost complete and would be taken to Cabinet for approval.