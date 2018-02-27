Probe launched over cavity search of 17-yr-old, CANU rank denies allegations

As the investigations continue into claims made by a 17-year-old Guyanese with regards to her being sexually assaulted by a female rank attached to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport on Sunday last, the implicated rank has since denied the allegations.

“A statement has been obtained from the female rank who denied to have conducted a cavity search of the victim who was an outgoing passenger to Barbados,” a police statement said,

Moreover, it was confirmed that the investigation has been launched by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

INews had previously reported that on the day in question, the teen was about to depart Guyana to visit her relatives in Barbados when she was allegedly subjected to a strip search by a number of CANU ranks.

She was then reportedly placed in a room where a female rank allegedly inserted her “finger” in her vagina, and ordered her to “spread out and cough”.

Speaking to media operatives on Sunday last, CANU’s head, Michael Atherly told reporters that if the allegation made against the rank is proven to be factual, disciplinary actions will be taken.

The young lady is said to be working along with Police and CANU officials as the probe continues.