Probe launched into Guyanese busted in Barbados with 16kg of cocaine

A 29-year-old Guyanese man was on Monday remanded to prison in Barbados after he was slapped with several drug related charges.

Andrew Mullin, stood before Magistrate Laurie-Ann Smith, as she read his indictable charges of unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of cocaine with intent to supply, trafficking of cocaine and importation of cocaine.

He was remanded to prison until March 5, 2018.

According to reports, the Guyanese man arrived in Barbados on Saturday after departing the Eugene F Correia International Airways on a Liat flight.

Upon his arrival at the Grantly Adams International Airport, officials conducted a search on his luggage, reportedly resulting in 15 packages containing the illegal substance being found hidden in milk powder packets.

The drugs were weighed and amounted to 16.8kg with a street value of BD$840,000.

Over the past years, Guyanese as well as foreigners were nabbed at the main ports of entry in Guyana while attempting to smuggle cocaine out of the country.

It remains unclear however, how that amount of drugs managed to escape the Customs and patrols at the Eugene F Correia International Airport.

This publication was informed that the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) has since launched a probe into the alleged breach in security at the airport.