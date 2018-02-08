Probe into cocaine-in-fish bust ongoing

Following Tuesday evening’s cocaine bust at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Wednesday afternoon released six of the seven persons detained.

The lone individual who remains in custody is reportedly the shipper of the batch of frozen fish which had a quantity of cocaine stashed inside.

Based on information received, CANU officers do not have the sufficient amount of evidence required to institute a charge and as such the shipper is expected to be released after his 72 hours detention period would be up today, unless of course officers were able to acquire the necessary evidence.

However, the shipper will be required to report to CANU, provided that he is released.

The suspected cocaine was extracted and weighed, amounting to 9.366 kilograms.

The consignment was scheduled for export to the United States.

Initial investigations had led anti-narcotics agents to seven persons, who were taken into custody to assist with the probe. According to CANU, the six others who have since been released were mere porters handling the shipment.

The company which was used to ship the fish is from the West Bank of Demerara.