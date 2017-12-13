Private Sector says right to scrutinise Budget should not be hijacked

…says Monday’s chaos in Parliament should never reoccur

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has noted “with great concern” the events which took place on Monday, December 11, in the National Assembly.

Noting that the objective of Parliament is to allow deliberation on questions of interest to the nation, and to arrive at the will of the Assembly in a civilised manner, the PSC says it firmly believes that Parliament is the forum where members must be free to challenge each other, including the Honourable Speaker, as they pursue the relentless representation of the people of Guyana.

The PSC alluded to the fact that the procedures to be followed by Members of Parliament in the conduct of their deliberations were clearly set out and the methods for dealing with dissenters were also established.

“Members enjoy certain privileges when seated in Parliament and, if these are abused, are subject to disciplinary action as determined by the Speaker in consultation with the Privileges Committee. The involvement of law enforcement, apart from being an unacceptable overreaction, is an unfortunate occurrence. It does not augur well for our democracy. Any such display of lawlessness should never reoccur,” the PSC said in a statement.

“The damage has already been done, but the Commission expects that all involved will critically review the events of Monday. It is a time to analyse and reflect on the negative impact these have had on our nation’s image internationally,” the PSC urged.

The Commission also stated that in the interest of the nation, parliamentarians have a right to seek clarification and a full understanding of the Budget as approved by Parliament. “The debate should not be hijacked. The Budget affects the life of each and every Guyanese and discussions around it are necessary,” the PSC contended.

There should be patience and understanding on both sides of the floor, the PSC added.