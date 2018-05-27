Prisoner who allegedly stabbed inmate now hospitalised

A Camp Street prisoner was on Saturday admitted a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was found with his face swollen in a cell in the penitentiary. Based on reports received, Shawn Thom was relocated to another cell in the Camp Street Prison after he allegedly stabbed another prisoner with a mop stick on Friday last.

However, during routine checks on Saturday, Thom was found in his cell with what appeared to be swelling to the face. While information is limited at this point, an investigation was launched into the incident.

Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels confirmed that Thom is in a stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital.