Prisoner facing murder charge, stabbed in holding cell of Magistrate’s Court

A prisoner was this morning rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was stabbed while in the holding cell of the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Reports indicate that 34-year-old Colvin Johnson was a facing murder charge and was remanded. He was supposed to appear before a Magistrate today.

However, details around his stabbing remains unclear as his cell mates are not willing to clarify what transpired.

The prisoner was visibly battered and suffered a stab wound to his abdomen as well as a broken nose. He is presently in the Intensive Care Unit.

Johnson of Lot 145 East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, and another man, Joshua Meredith were charged with the murders of Paul Rodney and Gregory Garraway.

Rodney, 31, of Lot 530 West Ruimveldt, was reportedly gunned down on November 21, 2016, while returning from a dance in his community. It was previously reported that Rodney had been involved in an argument with the suspects prior to leaving the venue and had attempted to escape, but was pursued and shot. It was said that the assailants made their escape on a CG motorcycle.

Meredith was arrested for Rodney’s murder and was subsequently linked to the robbery/murder of Garraway, who was shot and robbed of his gold chain on Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, on October 11, 2016. (Ramona Luthi)