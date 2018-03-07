Prisoner escapes, police launch manhunt

Police are making stringent efforts to recapture a 24-year-old remanded prisoner who escaped from the Suddie Police Station lock-ups between the hours of 04;00 to 05:00 today.

The escapee has been identified as Leon Price, 24, of Onderneeming Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast. It is yet to be determined how the prisoner managed to escape. However, an investigation has been launched.

Price, who was remanded to prison after being slapped with a Simple Larceny charge and three other Offences, was required to make another court appearance today at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.