Prisoner disrupts Linden Court proceedings

Magistrate Clive Nurse was forced to call a recess at the Linden Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, following an outburst from a prisoner who was remanded to prison.

The prisoner, Mark Langevine, is presently before the court on a charge of breaking and entering and larceny. Prior to his outburst, the man appeared before Magistrate Nurse who indicated that he would return to court on January 24, where it would be determined whether he will be required to lead his defence or not.

Clearly dissatisfied with the decision, Langevine responded that something appeared to be wrong with the proceedings and explained that he felt “victimised” by being constantly remanded.

Magistrate Nurse then sought to clarify and pointed out to the defendant that he had in fact been granted bail on December 21, 2016, in relation to the matter and that the court will now have to take a look at the evidence.

As he was being escorted to the prisoners holding cell, the man shouted loud expletives which disrupted the court’s proceedings. Such outbursts are fairly common at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.