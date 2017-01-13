Prison vehicle with convicts, policemen crashes into WCD pharmacy

Members of the Guyana Police Force as well as several convicted felons were this morning injured following at an accident on the Uitvlugt Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

According to Police “D” Division Commander, Leslie James, at approximately 7:30hrs, the vehicle in which the prisoners were being transported in slammed into the walls of a nearby Tiwari Pharmacy, in an attempt to avoid a collision with another car travelling in the opposite direction.

Inews understands that no prisoner managed to escape but the occupants of the vehicle suffered broken bones. None were life threatening though.

They are presently being treated at a medical facility. (Ramona Luthi)