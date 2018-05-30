Prison officers accused of trafficking marijuana remanded

The two Prison Officers who were arrested on the Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown after they were allegedly found with two parcels of compressed marijuana were on Wednesday brought before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs and charged with the offence.

The Officers, 22-year-old Cleveland Cross of Graham Street, Plaisance and 24-year-old Abdul Parmasoo of Corentyne, Berbice both denied that on May 27, 2018, at the Avenue of the Republic they had in their possession 434 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the facts of the matter, Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels received information of the illegal activities of the officers and made contact with ranks at the Brickdam Police Station informing them of same.

The ranks reportedly swooped down at the above mentioned location and allegedly found Cross with a haversack on his back. The said haversack was checked and the marijuana was found.

Cross reportedly told ranks that the drugs were given to him by Parmasoo who when contacted allegedly admitted to same.

As such, both men were arrested and later charged with the trafficking of narcotics.

However, in a statement sent out by Samuels, it was revealed that both of the men collected the parcel from a civilian while on duty at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

As such, ranks on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) set up an operation on the said East Coast when the bus the men were travelling was stopped.

A search was carried out by police and the suspected marijuana was found in a black bag in the possession of a prison officer. The two prison officers who were together were escorted to the Brickdam Police Station.

One of the Prison Officers allegedly admitted to collecting the item from a civilian to take for a prisoner and said that he was paid $20,000 to do same.

Nevertheless, both men were remanded to prison and are expected to return on June 8, 2018.