Prime suspect in Lethem illegal aircraft, airstrip discovery recaptured

The businessman who was previously detained by Police and questioned in connection with the discovery of an illegal aircraft and airstrip at Lethem in August last, but was later released on bail, has since been recaptured by Police.

INews had reported that the man, who is believed to be the prime suspect, was released on $100,000 bail after being detained for 72 hours as the Police failed to garner sufficient evidence against him.

He was however ordered to report to the Lethem Police Station weekly but after two of his employees; Nathan Hamilton, 21, of Lot 107 Beverley Hills Drive, Lethem, and Wazim King, 37, also of Lethem were brought before the Court and charged for the incident, he failed to make his weekly reports and attempts made by the Police to contact him proved futile.

It is suspected that the businessman went into hiding.

The airstrip along with a chainsaw and a few fuel drums were discovered five kilometers west of Santa Fe, Lethem by ranks. Additionally, 12 abandoned camps, an axe and a quarter drum of aviation fuel were also found.

While conducting a surveillance exercise, GDF ranks were able to intercept a Beechcraft twin-engine plane which landed on the airstrip.

The airstrip is believed to be used for illegal activities. (Kizzy Coleman)