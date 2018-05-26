President to award 96 for ‘sterling contributions to national development’

…49 women among those recognised

Forty-nine women from various fields are among those who will be conferred with National Awards by President David Granger as part of the celebrations of Guyana’s 52nd Independence Anniversary.

These persons, according to the Ministry of Presidency, have been recognised for their outstanding service and sterling contributions toward national development. The awards will be presented at an Investiture ceremony slated to be held on October 6, 2018.

Leading the list of 96 awardees for females are; founder of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics –STEM Guyana, Ms Karen Abrams, medical practitioner, Dr Holly Patricia Alexander, veteran educator, Ms Donna Ann Chapman and Optometrist, Ms Michelle Ming all of whom will receive the Golden Arrow of Achievement and the Ministry of the Presidency’s Presidential Photographer, Ms Sandra Helouise Prince, Gender consultant at the Ministry of Social Protection, Mrs Hazel Halley- Burnett and Coordinator of Women Across Differences (WAD), Ms Clonel Wendella Samuels-Boston who will all be receiving the insignia of the Medal of Service.

President David Granger has said that the conferral of national awards is recognised as a mechanism, provided under the Constitution of Guyana to give due national recognition to outstanding citizens, and he has committed to ensuring that these national honours are conferred regularly.

See the list below:

Cacique’s Crown of Honour

Komal Samaroo

Justice Oslen Ainsworth Fitzgerald Small

Professor Alvin Oliver Thompson

Golden Arrow of Achievement

Karen Abrams

Arnon Adriel Cornelius Adams

Holly Patricia Alexander

Valeska Austin

Robert Jiteshvar Badal

Claude Holmon Blackmore

Jerome Bulkan

John Goodridge Carpenter

Donna Ann Chapman

Eton McDonald Chester

Michael Orlando Correia

Pravinchandra Dave

Rovin Deodat

Denise Dawn DeSouza

Maurice Rudranauth Gajadhar

Sarah Julia Gordon

Everett Nathaniel Harewood

Noel Gordon Holder

Alim Azad Hosein

Mohamed Shabir Hussain

Salmaa Naseebah Khan

Monica Elizabeth La Bennett

Geraldine Maison Halls

Yvette Anita Martin

Michelle Ming

Hakeem Mohamed

Haji Shaheed Mohamed

Mohamod Zabeer Mujay

Aleema Nasir

Brian John O’Toole

Kent Brentnol Phillips

Berneita Louretta Primo

Canon Thurston Riehl

Viola Rowe

Lennox Oliver Shuffler

David Jaikarran Singh

Angold Thompson

Aiesha Unickie Williams

Mathilda Saigo-Williams

Bertram Wilkinson

Norris Witter

Medal of Service

Loretta Brotherson-Alexander

Morgan Allicock

Baidwantie Balgobin

Denise Yvonne Belgrave

Clonel Wendella Samuels-Boston

Basil Selwyn Bradshaw

Hazel Halley-Burnett

Yvonette Rhonda Chichester

Renata Chuck-A-Sang

Henry Clenkian

Kawalpattie Dayaram

Carlotta DeJesus

Desiree Adele Edghill

Trenetta Hollis Elliot

Cleveland Leon Forde

Deon Cherryl Gould

Elaine Eugenie Grannum

Laurie Rufus Greenidge

Haimraj Dhanrajie

Paul Harris

Brenda Hastings

Casey Hastings

Wendy Ann Cleopatra Hermonstine

Yvette Herod

Ishwardai

Leontina Maria Jose

Darul Hakim Khan

Vernon Eustace Lambert

Barbara Angela Lawrence

Julie Lewis

Erol Kemal Makzume

Syeada Manbodh

Paula Erlena McAdam

Stanley Ignatius McGarrell

Pearl Gladys McLean

Shirley Melville

Barbara Pilgrim-Roberts

Gail Primo

Sandra Helouise Prince

Paulette Elene Ragoobeer

Nadia Ramdin

Sharifah Razack

Amanda Richards

Gaitree Singh-Henry

Ignatius Wilson

Nicholas Andre Young

Military Service Medal

Col Lester Sherwin Anderson

Col Godfrey Bess

Col. Julius Randolph Skeete

Disciplined Services Medal

Assistant Commissioner Leslie Albert James

Assistant Commissioner Paul Andrew Williams

Divisional Fire Officer (Retired ) Paul Egerton Carmichael