President to address 71st sitting of National Assembly

President David Granger is expected to address the 71st sitting of the National Assembly when it reconvenes tomorrow (Thursday), the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

Also at tomorrow’s sitting, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams S.C, is expected to introduce the Protected Disclosures Bill Number 12 of 2017 and the Witness Protection Bill Number 13 of 2017, DPI said.

The Protected Disclosures Bill seeks to combat corruption and other wrongdoings by encouraging and facilitating disclosures of improper conduct in the public and private sector, while protecting those persons making disclosures from detrimental action.

The Bill also seeks to establish the Protected Disclosures Commission to receive, investigate or otherwise deal with disclosures of improper conduct and related matters.

Meanwhile, the Witness Protection Bill makes provision for the establishment of a programme for the protection of certain witnesses and other persons, and to provide for related matters, DPI reported.