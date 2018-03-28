President swears in Fidela Corbin-Lincoln as Puisne Judge

Attorney-at-law Fidela Corbin-Lincoln, daughter of former Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Robert Corbin, was today (Wednesday) sworn in as Puisne Judge by President David Granger at State House.

The President after the swearing in posited that the “supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law would be compromised without an independent, impartial and incorruptible Judiciary…all courts and persons presiding over the courts… shall be free and independent from political, Executive and any other form of direction or control.”

He noted that his Government has not interest in interfering in the work of the Judiciary.

Moreover, he outlined that Corbin-Lincoln’s appointment was done after receiving the advice of the Judicial Service Commission, which he highlighted that he is constitutionally mandated to do.

Justice Corbin-Lincoln speaking with the media after the ceremony said that she is looking forward to the job. “I am hoping that I can bring to bear my experience to this bar…because I was appointed a Judicial officer in the Eastern Caribbean before…so I hope that I can contribute to the development of the jurisprudence of Guyana.”

She highlighted that before she returned to Guyana, she was a Chamber Judge in the Eastern Caribbean Court.

Lincoln holds a LLB from the University of Guyana, a LEC from the Hugh Wooding Law School and an LLM in International Commercial Law from Kings College, University of London.