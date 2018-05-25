President pardons female prisoner ahead of Independence celebrations  

President David Granger has extended pardon to yet another female prisoner in observance of the country’s 52nd Independence Anniversary.

According to a statement from the Public Security Ministry, the presidential pardon was granted with powers under Article 188(2) of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

This year’s lone beneficiary has been identified as 30-year-old Shremattie Singh, an inmate of the New Amsterdam Prison. She was convicted and served a portion of her sentence for a false pretence offence.

The presidential pardon takes effective from today. Singh was found to be “fit and proper to receive such pardon,” the statement from the Public Security Ministry said.

“It is expected that this expression of compassion and humanity by His Excellency will result in this prisoner reuniting with her family and leading a good and useful life hereon,” the Public Security Ministry added.

President Granger faced much criticism over these pardons when they were first done back in 2015, mere days after his assumption to office.