President, Opposition Leader to meet soon; filling of key vacancies among agenda items

The government is optimistic that the agenda for an upcoming meeting between President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo will include appointing the necessary suitable persons to serve in a number of key Commissions and Judicial posts.

President Granger revealed plans to meet with the Opposition Leader as soon as possible, on the side-lines of a State House event.

Among the topics to be discussed will be filling vacancies on the police and public service commissions. When asked how soon the meeting would take place, Granger noted that he could not definitively say since they are awaiting the National Assembly’s nominations.

“I expect that we will be meeting the Leader of the Opposition very soon to deal with a range of appointments and that is one of them, and the Public Service Commission and the Police Service Commission…I cannot say. I have to wait on Parliament for the nominations,” he said.

The President was also asked about the impasse between himself and the Opposition Leader, over appointing a substantive Chancellor and Chief Justice. While Granger noted that he had expected Jagdeo to submit a counter proposal, he conceded that this would form one of his topics with the Opposition Leader.

Meanwhile, Jagdeo at a press conference on Wednesday confirmed his willingness to meet with the President to sort out the differences both sides have had in relation to appointing persons to fill the top judicial posts.

Jagdeo made it clear that since this was his constitutional duty, he would discharge it to the fullest.