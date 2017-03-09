RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
President, Opposition Leader meet again on judicial, GECOM appointments
The second round of ongoing consultations between President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo got underway on Wednesday afternoon, during which the appointment...
Guptil retained by Guyana Amazon Warriors for CPL 2017
Malinga, Morris & Williamson in stellar ‘marquee’ list for 2017 Hero CPL Ahead of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Player Draft in Barbados on...
Guyanese burdening immigration system by overstaying- Felix
...says Gov’t doing its part to reintegrate deportees The government is working to implement programmes to reintegrate involuntary re-migrants, commonly called deportees into the society,...
Starving Venezuelans root through bins to survive
(AFP) The garbage truck brakes and desperate teen Rebeca Leon runs up to root hungrily through the bin bags. Venezuela is rich in oil...
U.S. senators ask government for evidence Obama wiretapped Trump
By Richard Cowan | WASHINGTON (Reuters) Two senior senators asked the FBI and Justice Department on Wednesday for any information they have on President Donald...
LETTER: Parking meters a burden and hated by overwhelming majority of citizens
The Editor. Dear Sir, Though there has been a plethora of comment on the Parking Meter Scheme, many of our members have insisted that we make...
International Women’s Day: Strikes and protests around the world
(BBC) US congresswomen have walked out of work, joining women around the world who are going on strike as part of International Women's Day. The...
Questions raised over inflated prices, non-tendering of $605M in ’emergency’ drugs
...which GPHC was seeking approval to get from ANSA McAl The Public Health Minister and Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) have come under scrutiny after...
All protocols were followed in land acquisition, says Manickchand
...as more officials questioned by SOCU As agents of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) continue their 'investigations' of former government and other officials, former...
Girl, 5, makes US spelling bee history
(BBC) A five-year-old Oklahoma girl has made history by becoming the youngest person ever to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Edith Fuller correctly...