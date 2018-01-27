President, M&CC saddened by Councillor Garrett’s passing

President David Granger says he is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Councillor of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown, Junior Garrett, who died yesterday.

Garrett, who was born on June 17, 1953, served as a private accountant before joining the Georgetown Municipality on March 5, 2002. During his tenure there as the representative for the Campbellville Housing Scheme area, he served as Chairman and then member of the Finance Committee, the Investment and Development Committee, the International Relations Committee and the Environmental and Sustainability Committee.

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, the President “extends heartfelt sympathy to his relatives and friends especially his children Latoya, Thelisa, Liva, Gavin and Junior Paul Garrett, foster children, Cecile Moore Hinckson and Leon Lindore and former wife, Ms. Camille Lindore.”

Meanwhile, the M&CC also acknowledged the passing of Councillor Garrett, with the Mayor of Georgetown, Patricia Chase-Green positing that she knew him before he became a city Councillor.

“As city Councillors we worked together to make a difference in local communities. As Mayor, I benefited from his knowledge, particularly, in the area of financial management. We had numerous meetings where he shared openly with me about his vision for his community and offered me invaluable support. He demonstrated that you can lead in a way that is bold and determined, but also with a sense of compassion for others” she said.

Garrett, collapsed and died on Friday afternoon in the compound of his Urquhart Street, Georgetown business place, after returning from a meeting with fellow Councillors at City Hall to discuss the city’s budget for 2018.

He reportedly had a heart attack and was rushed to the Woodlands Hospital where doctors at the medical facility attempted to resuscitate him.