President David Granger, today, took a walk along Regent Street, the City’s main shopping hub, where he mingled with vendors, business proprietors and citizens, who were doing their last minute Christmas shopping.

A light drizzle did not dampen the spirits of Christmas shoppers who meet with and took pictures with the Head of State.

President Granger could not resist some of the Christmas Eve day bargains and made a few purchases along the way. See photos below: