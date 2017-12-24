PRESIDENT GRANGER RELEASES EIGHT STUDENTS FROM NOC 

Eight inmates of the New Opportunity Corps will return home to their families in time for the Christmas holidays, complements of President David Granger.

This was done under Article 188 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Guyana, which states that the President has the power to grant a pardon to any person concerned in, or convicted of, any offence under the laws of Guyana, either free or subject to lawful conditions.

The release of the eight students of the NOC comes on the heels of a visit by President Granger on June 16, 2017, when he had indicated that he had commenced a process to look at the early release of girls and boys housed at the NOC, located at Onderneeming in the Pomeroon-Supenaam Region Two.