President Granger accredits Thai, Pakistani envoys

President David Granger said that there is much that Guyana can learn from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with regard to the application of environmental monitoring technologies and policies to promote ‘green’ growth and address the adverse effects of climate change.

Delivering remarks at the Accreditation Ceremony of Najm Us Saqib, Pakistan’s new High Commissioner to Guyana, the Head of State said that “Guyana is happy to learn, also, that the Ministry of Climate Change of Pakistan has started a project with the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency; the “Geomatic Center for Climate Change and Sustainable Development” project, which encourages application of Satellite Remote Sensing, Geographical Information Systems and Geographical Positioning Systems technologies in environmental monitoring and decision-making.”

The President lauded Pakistan for deepening its relationship with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). He also informed the High Commissioner, who is based in Brasilia, Brazil, that Guyana welcomes collaboration in agriculture, information technology, investment and trade.

Guyana and Pakistan have enjoyed cordial ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations on November 10, 1967. “The presentation of your Letters of Credence, today, is testimony of the resolve of Guyana and Pakistan to continue, uninterrupted, and to strengthen their bilateral and multilateral ties,” President Granger said.

Meanwhile, the High Commissioner said that Pakistan views with admiration, Guyana’s development which is attributable to the far-sighted policies of its leadership. “Guyana offers opportunities for both countries to explore and gain from each other’s best practices.

Pakistan is deepening relations with our friends and partners in South American and Caribbean regions, including Guyana. Pakistan considers Guyana, an important country of the region and would wish to strengthen relationships in diverse fields,” he said.

Following that Accreditation Ceremony, the President accepted Letters of Credence from Surasak Suparat, accrediting him as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Thailand to Guyana. The new Ambassador is also stationed in Brasilia.

Guyana and Thailand have enjoyed fruitful collaboration within the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of 77. The President said that Guyana looks forward, during the new Ambassador’s tenure, to enhancing the existing collaboration within those multilateral fora.

Speaking of Guyana’s ‘green’ agenda, President Granger said, “Guyana and Thailand both face the common threat of climate change. Both countries are taking action to improve climate adaptation and mitigation. The agricultural and fisheries sectors of both countries are vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. We can learn from each other’s experience in building climate resilient economies.”