President, First Lady leave Guyana for “routine” medical check-up

President David Granger and First Lady, Sandra Granger departed Guyana earlier today for the Twin Island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to undergo their annual medical check-up.

The First Couple boarded a Caribbean Airlines Flight that departed the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri at about 5:45h.

The couple is expected to return to Guyana on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

In a release issued by the Ministry of Presidency, it stated that the medical examinations are a regular part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle while noting that both the President and the First Lady remain in good health.

The Ministry of the Presidency urges all Guyanese to implement measures aimed at ensuring their good health, which should include regular health check, exercise and healthy eating habits.

However, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo will act as Head of State until the president returns.