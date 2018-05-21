President, First Lady annual medical checks being done in T&T for over 12 years – MotP

President David Granger and First Lady, Ms. Sandra Granger, today, completed their first round of medical examinations at the Good Health Medical Centre in Trinidad and Tobago under a Caribbean medical insurance scheme, and those results indicate a clean bill of health thus far.

Some persons have questioned the decision behind the President and his wife opting to go overseas for “routine” medical checks. However, the government, through a statement issued by the Ministry of the Presidency moments ago, sought to provide clarity in relation to the issue.

According to the MotP, Mrs. Granger first joined the scheme 28 years ago as a staff member at the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat, and the President, as her spouse, was eligible to participate.

“The First couple has been traveling to Trinidad and Tobago for annual medical examinations for over 12 years, long before the President’s entrance into politics. They will both undergo two more days of physical examinations and medical tests as part of their annual medical check-up, which is usually done in August each year.

“However, President Granger opted to do those tests in May this year so that he would be in Guyana for the lead up to Local Government Elections, which are due this year”, the MotP said.