President extends condolences on passing of Mrs Hyacinth Manickchand

Message of Condolence from His Excellency Brigadier David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, on the passing of Mrs. Hyacinth Manickchand, Mother of Member of Parliament, Hon. Priya Manickchand

His Excellency Brigadier David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Government of Guyana extend heartfelt sympathy to Member of Parliament, Hon. Priya Manickchand on the passing of her mother, Mrs. Hyacinth Manickchand.

Mrs. Hyacinth Manickchand was an educator and served as a Head Mistress and later as Placement Officer in the Ministry of Education for a number of years until the time of her retirement.

President Granger extends condolences to Hon. Priya Manickchand, her father, Mr. Krishendat Manickchand and her siblings Anil and Jaya Manickchand. May the memory of Mrs. Hyacinth Manickchand be a source of comfort even as her family and loved ones mourn her loss.