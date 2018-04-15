President Congratulates Troy Doris on ‘golden achievement’

President David Granger on Saturday extended congratulations to Troy Doris on what he described as a golden achievement on receiving the news of the national athlete’s outstanding performance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, which concludes tomorrow in Australia.

Doris, won gold in the Triple Jump with his 16.88m second round leap, finishing ahead of Dominica’s Yordanys Durañona and Cameroon’s Marcel Mayack II, who won silver and bronze respectively.

The Head of State, in a Ministry of the Presidency statement, said that the win has made every Guyanese exceedingly proud and demonstrates that with hard work and sacrifice great feats can be accomplished.

He expressed his personal pride in Doris’ victory, noting that his win gives the nation something to celebrate and endows each of us the pride of knowing that the Golden Arrowhead was flown high on the international stage.

“Government will continue to invest in sport development locally so that talented athletes like Doris can receive the support they need and more young people can reach their full potential as sport men and women” said Granger.

Guyana, he noted, is proud of all of the athletes and officials, who represented Guyana at the 21st staging of the Games.

The team was made up of 20 athletes competing in badminton, boxing, rifle-shooting, squash, swimming, table tennis and track and field.