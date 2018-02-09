President confers Brazilian Defence Minister with Guyana’s second highest award

President David Granger and several members of his Cabinet today met with a high-level delegation from Brazil led by Brazilian Minister of Defence, Raul Jungmann.

During the one day meeting both countries recommitted to ensuring that South America remains a continent of peace with respect for each other’s territorial sovereignty.

As part of the visit, President David Granger conferred the Brazilian Minister with Guyana’s second highest award, the Cacique Crown of Honour.

During the investiture ceremony at State House earlier today, the Head of State acknowledged the efforts of its Portuguese neighbour in preserving South America as a zone of peace.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, the Brazilian Minister too highlighted the need for promoting peaceful relations among nations on the South American Continent.

According to the neighbouring Defence Minister, Brazil does not believe in the use of force and is proud of the fact that it has not used any force to maintain its existence in the continent.

This return visit by the Portuguese neighbour comes on the heels of President Granger’s high-level visit to Brazil late last year.

The two neighbouring countries will be celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations.