Pregnant woman charged for accepting stolen phone

A pregnant woman made her appearance before City Magistrate Judy Latchman on Friday charged for knowingly accepting a stolen cellphone.

Samantha Sam, 21, of Georgetown, denied that she obtained a Samsung cellphone; property of Elizabeth Percival, from another knowing same to be stolen or unlawfully obtained between November 2017 and January 2018.

The prosecution is contending that on November 13, 2017, the Virtual Complainant (VC) and her sister were in their home when armed men broke in and robbed them of a quantity of articles including the phone valued $76,000.

The matter was reported and Police acting on information received, the Cops went to the defendant’s home where she was found in possession of the phone.

She told the Court that she received the phone from an “Amerindian man” who later left for the interior.

She was granted $60,000 bail. The case will continue on February 9.