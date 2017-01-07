PPP’s 15 Executive Committee members confirmed

Inews has confirmed the names of the persons from People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Central Committee of 35, who were today elected to be the 15 members that comprise the Executive Committee.

The 15 Executive Committee members are listed in order of the most votes won:

The following persons were elected to the Executive Committee as candidate members:

1) Vickram Bharat

2) Nigel Dharamlall

3) Fizal Jaffarally

The Central Committee also elected the following Secretaries:

1) Zulfikar Mustapha – Executive Secretary

2) Irfaan Ali – Finance Secretary

3) Anil Nandlall – Public Relations

4) Hydar Ally – Education

5) Bheri Ramsarran – International Relations

6) Gail Teixeira – Mass Oganisation

7) Rick Ramraj – Organising Secretary

8) Nigel Dharamlall – Trade Union

Additionally, Leader of the Opposition Dr Bharat Jagdeo was earlier today elected as the new General Secretary (GS) of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), replacing former GS and Executive Committee Member Clement Rohee, who did not contest the post.

Rohee instead opted to let Dr Frank Anthony contest, reportedly citing Anthony’s youth and fact that he secured the second highest votes at the Central Committee elections as factors.

The Party in a release said that it “will work fervently and assiduously to resume the seat of government at the next General and Regional elections in order to continue the task of nation building and to arrest the downward slide into which our country is descending.”