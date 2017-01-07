PPP’s 15 Executive Committee members confirmed

Inews has confirmed the names of the persons from People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Central Committee of 35, who were today elected to be the 15 members that comprise the Executive Committee.

The 15 Executive Committee members are listed in order of the most votes won:

1.) Anil Nandlall- 28 votes

 

 

 

 

 

2.) Irfan Ali- 26 votes

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.) Clement Rohee-25 votes

 

 

 

 

 

4.) Dr Roger Luncheon- 25 votes

 

 

 

 

 

5.) Gail Teixeira 25 votes

 

 

 

 

 

6.) Zulfikar Mustapha 24 votes

 

 

 

 

7.) Donald Ramotar 25 votes

 

 

 

 

8.) Dr Frank Anthony 22 votes

 

 

 

 

9.) Neil Kumar 22 votes

 

 

 

10.) Shyam Nokta 22 votes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11.) Clinton Collymore 21 votes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12.) Collin Croal 21 votes

 

 

 

 

 

13.) Dharankumar Seeraj 21 votes

 

 

 

 

 

14.) Pauline Sukhai 21 votes

 

 

 

 

 

15.) Dr Bheri Ramsaran 20 votes

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following persons were elected to the Executive Committee as candidate members:

1)      Vickram Bharat

2)      Nigel Dharamlall

3)      Fizal Jaffarally

The Central Committee also elected the following Secretaries:

1)      Zulfikar Mustapha – Executive Secretary

2)      Irfaan Ali – Finance Secretary

3)      Anil Nandlall – Public Relations

4)      Hydar Ally – Education

5)      Bheri Ramsarran – International Relations

6)      Gail Teixeira – Mass Oganisation

7)      Rick Ramraj – Organising Secretary

8)      Nigel Dharamlall – Trade Union

Dr Bharat Jagdeo

Additionally, Leader of the Opposition Dr Bharat Jagdeo was earlier today elected as the new General Secretary (GS) of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), replacing former GS and Executive Committee Member Clement Rohee, who did not contest the post.

Rohee instead opted to let Dr Frank Anthony contest, reportedly citing Anthony’s youth and fact that he secured the second highest votes at the Central Committee elections as factors.

The Party in a release said that it “will work fervently and assiduously to resume the seat of government at the next General and Regional elections in order to continue the task of nation building and to arrest the downward slide into which our country is descending.”

