PPP says Cabinet reshuffle ‘a case of musical chairs’ – of recycling incompetence

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) said it has noted with interest the Cabinet reshuffle announced by President David Granger.

“It is noteworthy that the reshuffle took place on the immediate aftermath of a scathing editorial by the Stabroek News in its Sunday Editorial in which President Granger was criticized for his lackluster leadership style and his failure to address the incompetence of several of his Cabinet ministers,” the PPP said today.

“Nor can it escape the attention of the Party that one of the reshuffled Minister Volda Lawerence was seen shortly before the announcement was made in front of the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre leading a small group of protestors which leaves one to wonder whether she was, to use a biblical phrase, singing for her supper,” the PPP posited.

According to the PPP, it is interesting to note that the reshuffled Ministers, namely Volda Lawerence, Amna Ally and Norton were all from the APNU which, from all appearances, represented an appeasement measure by Granger towards its junior coalition partner, the AFC in light of the escalating tense and fractious relationship between the two coalition partners.

It said the decision taken at the dawn of the new year is nothing but a diversion from the Red House saga as well as the end of year crippling anti-people budget, both of which have projected the regime in an unfavourable light by its own supporters and the public at large.

“In any event, the changes are by no means substantial or meaningful and are patently a case of musical chairs, recycling incompetence from one Ministry to another,” the party asserted.

It said “these cosmetic changes will fool no one as the Guyanese people are much more discerning than the Granger administration would give them credit for”.

The PPP, for its part, said it is unimpressed by these Cabinet changes and calls on all Guyanese to remain vigilant and not to be fooled by the political antics of the Granger administration.