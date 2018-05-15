PPP condemns killing of 55 Palestinians by occupying Israeli forces

The People’s Progressive party (PPP) says it is keenly following the horrific events that are unfolding along the Gaza border in Palestine which has resulted in the deaths of fifty five persons thus far and with about two thousand seven hundred injured.

The situation has been described by Palestinian authorities as a massacre.

The Party in condemning the deaths which it blamed on “the indiscriminate use of force by the Israeli Army” said that “this is another example of the wanton force used to inflict causalities on the people of Palestine whose basic rights continue to be violated.”

According to the PPP, “The Palestinian people must not continue to be deprived of a homeland and must no longer be made to be hostages in a land that belongs to them. Their quest for freedom can no longer be denied.”

International news agencies have reported that the deaths came on the heels of United States (US) opening a controversial embassy in Jerusalem.

The move of the US embassy from Tel Aviv has incensed Palestinians who see it as US backing Israeli rule over the whole city, whose eastern part Palestinians lay claim to.

The PPP in its statement outlined the United Nations Security Council Resolution 242 of 1967 which stipulated that “the establishment of a just and lasting peace should include the withdrawal of Israel armed forces from territories occupied and respect for and acknowledgement of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of every State in the area and their right to live in peace within secure and recognized boundaries free from threats or acts of force.”

As such the Party is calling for this resolution to be respected, while restating its position in support for a two-state solution of the Palestinian issue.

A solution which has been endorsed by the United Nations and the Global community.

The Party also calls for an immediate end to the current hostilities; for the human rights of the Palestinian people to be respected and for those with influence to assist in bringing a swift and peaceful resolution to the situation.

As the situation continues, the PPP says it is calling on the government of Guyana to “support the cause of the Palestinian people and to lend its voice to the rallying cry for an end to the atrocities meted out to them and the illegal and inhuman occupation of their land for the voices of the oppressed must not be ignored.”

Worldwide, the attacks are being described as the bloodiest day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since a 2014 Gaza war.