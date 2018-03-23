PPP concerned as man reportedly found with fake ID, calls for thorough probe

Concerned over the fears of ‘elections rigging,’ the Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) says it is aware that Guyana Identification Cards are being falsified and forged.

More so, the party believes “that skullduggery is taking place at the Ministry of Citizenship” after a man was reportedly taken into police custody and it was later ascertained from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) that the ID card that he had in his possession was fake.

The Party is also calling for the police “to do a thorough and comprehensive investigation into this matter and to make its findings public.”

See their full statement below:

We are aware that a man is in Police custody at Springlands Police Station for being in possession of a false Guyana Identification Card (ID). We are further aware that the man was taken to Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Office at Springlands and the Returning Officer, at that office after doing the necessary checks, confirmed that the said Guyana ID card is a fake, fraudulent and forged document.

This is a most troubling development, especially in light of wide spread public suspicions that skullduggery is taking place at the Ministry of Citizenship, which Minister Winston Felix was specially chosen to head. It would be recalled that functions now being performed by that ministry were formerly performed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and that they were, specifically, disengaged from that ministerial portfolio and transferred to this newly created unit, styled “Ministry of Citizenship”. The nation would recall the shocking revelation in 2016, that the same ministry was procuring a staggering 300,000 Birth Certificate forms.

This incident confirms our fears that they are falsified Guyana Identification Cards and source documents, which are being published under a centrally directed electoral design.

In the circumstances, we call upon the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to do a thorough and comprehensive investigation into this matter and to make its findings public. We call upon the general public to take note of this very serious matter and to be alert for the circulation of similar falsified, fake and forged Guyana ID cards and other source documents.

We intend to monitor the situation carefully and to update the nation as more information becomes available.