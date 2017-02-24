Port Kaituma resident arrested over unlicensed firearm, ammunition

Police in Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), last evening, arrested a 25-year-old resident of the said village, with an unlicensed 9MM pistol along with twelve live matching rounds.

According to a police statement, at about 19:30hrs, ranks whilst on foot patrol at a playground in the community, observed the suspect tucking an object in his waist. A search was conducted on his person which revealed the firearm and ammunition.

The suspect who is a Branch Manager of a company, is being processed for court.