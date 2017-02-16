Port Kaituma rape suspect arrested

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force yesterday arrested a twenty-four-year-old male of Port Kaituma, North West District, for rape which occurred on February 08, 2017, and during which a firearm was allegedly used to threaten the victim.

According to a statement issued by the Guyana Police Force, during interrogation, the suspect who is a miner, took the police to a location, at Arakaka, Barima, North West District, where the offence allegedly occurred and handed over an unlicensed .32 Beretta Pistol, without ammunition. According to a statement issued by the Guyana Police Force, during interrogation, the suspect who is a miner, took the police to a location, at Arakaka, Barima, North West District, where the offence allegedly occurred and handed over an unlicensed .32 Beretta Pistol, without ammunition.