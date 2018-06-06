Port Kaituma man charged over alleged sexual activity with 14-yr-old female

A miner was today (Wednesday) charged for engaging in a sexual activity with a 14-year-old female when he stood before Acting Chief Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Feron Hernandez called “Pharaoh”, 42, of Port Kaituma denied the allegation against him.

It is being alleged that he engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl by kissing and sucking her breast.

Reports indicate that the young woman who is a relative of the defendant was fetching water on the day of the incident. Her skin was left wet and as such she visited her grandmother’s home to change.

While changing in a room, the man reportedly barged in, ripping off the teenager’s bra. He then forced himself upon her and started to kiss her face and breast. The girl escaped and reported what had occurred to another relative.

That relative reported the matter to the Police and Hernandez was arrested and later charged.

His representing Attorney, Dexter Todd secured bail in the sum of $250,000 and the defendant is expected to return to Court on June 15, 2018.

He was also ordered to stay 200 feet away from the Virtual Complainant (VC) and any other relative involved in the matter.