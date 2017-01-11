Popular horse racing jockey among 2 remanded for murder of Berbice man

Two persons, including a popular horse racing jockey, were on Tuesday remanded to prison when they appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court, charged with the murder of a fellow villager.

The two accused, Ravindra Ramnauth, also called “Andy”, and Rockey Ramoo were not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that on December 29, 2016, at Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice they murdered Mohan Ball.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Orin Joseph told the court that the prosecution needed more time to clear up three points, which the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had asked for when the case file was sent to the DPP’s office.

Magistrate Marissa Mettelholzer remanded the duo and ordered that they return to court on January 30 when the Police were expected to provide a report on their readiness.

Ramnauth, 28, a race horse jockey, of Beharry Street, Rose Hall Town, and Ramoo, a farmer of Lot 122 Williamsburg, Corentyne, were allegedly seen by villagers committing the act.

It was reported that on December 29, villagers saw Mohan Ball, of Lot 74 Hampshire South, Corentyne, drinking with the two accused. The three were later seen fighting. Ball was allegedly held by his feet and dragged along the street.

Ball’s body was subsequently discovered partially submerged in a canal at Williamsburg.

A post-mortem examination of the deceased by Government Pathologist, Dr Vivekanand Bridgemohan on December 30 was inconclusive.

The autopsy report indicated that the body had marks of violence, but none were life-threatening. The report also indicated that water was in the deceased’s lungs, and the man had problems with his heart.