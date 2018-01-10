Poor leadership led to Camp Street fiery Mayhem

While blaming the Government entirely for the prison unrest in 2017, the Opposition Peoples Progressive Party today contended that poor leadership led the matter to escalate to a near human rights crisis.

The Parliamentary Opposition zeroed in on the disastrous Camp Street Prison fire and unrest which took place in 2017 asserting that law enforcement officers are not to be blamed for this incident.

Opposition Chief Whip Gail Teixeira, who moved this motion in the National Assembly which was written by Opposition Member of Parliament Juan Edghill, claimed that the law enforcement officials were unprepared and ill-advised.

Teixeira argued that the buck stops at the Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan who should have seen to it that the matter was handled in a much safer and efficient manner, and should not have posed a threat to the country’s national security.

The Opposition Chief Whip pointed out to the House that the motion was put off for almost five months but the questions are still relevant since the Government has remained mum on how they went about addressing the core issues.

Calls were also made to have a Commission of Inquiry regarding this incident.

Up to press time, this motion was still being debated in Parliament.