Pomeroon farmland under water

– Region 2 flooding Large acreages of farmland located in the Pomeroon River, Region Two (Pomeroon – Supenaam) are currently inundated with six to eight inches of floodwater caused by excessive rainfall and poor drainage.

Many farmers related that their lands were currently submerged and the floodwaters were not receding. Farmers living in both lower and upper Pomeroon are affected and are counting their losses. Currently, cash crops such as pepper, pumpkin, plantain, lettuce, and cucumber are underwater. As such, farmers are forced daily to fill sand bags in an effort to prevent minor breaches along the riverbank.

According to Rose Benn from Marlborough, Lower Pomeroon, her land has been under water for some time now and she has lost a large quantity of cash crops such as cucumbers, watermelons, bora and pumpkins. When asked what may be the main contributing factor to the flooding, Benn said excessive rainfall coupled with poor drainage.

“The high tide did not affect us much this year; however, the continuous rainfall did – water kept accumulating on the lands and those who have poor empolders are facing problems,” Benn related.

The farmer further added that many residents in the Marlborough area were forced to stay indoors during the holidays on account of the flooding. She reported the lower flat of her home was inundated given the intermittent rainfall.

Another large-scale farmer, Vilma Da Silva also reported farmers’ lands were under water. She said many of her colleagues remained under water and their livelihoods were affected.

Cash crop farmers in the Friendship, Hacney, Martindale, and Grant Pomeroon areas are also affected. Most persons living in riverine areas survive on farming.

Farmers related that the trenches, canals and River are swollen. They reported that because of poor drainage water continued to flow into their lands.

This publication understands that pumping is presently ongoing at the Dawa Pump Station. Meanwhile, on the Essequibo coastland, water is receding at a slow pace.

Rice lands are currently under stress given the high accumulation of water. Eight pumps are currently in operation along the coast.

The pump at Charity remains inoperable. Almost every village in Region Two was flooded owing to the excessive rainfall and overtopping. Many persons, especially poultry farmers, have lost thousands of dollars in stock. (Indrawattie Natram/Guyana Times)