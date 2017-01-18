RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Teen kills cousin for $440
By Ramona Luthi An 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the West Demerara Regional Hospital last night after his 16-year-old cousin stabbed him over an outstanding...
Political activist accuses Ramjattan of displaying double standards
Alliance For Change (AFC) Leader Khemraj Ramjattan has decided to accept a third term at the helm of his party, if so nominated by...
Motion to reverse MMA/ADA rate hike to be tabled in Parliament
Amid protest action by farmers appalled by the gargantuan hike in lease fees and other charges for land in the Mahaica/Mahaicony/Abary-Agriculture Development Authority (MMA/ADA),...
Shots fired as father comes home, sees daughter with boyfriend
A father, on Tuesday, was forced to discharge several rounds after finding his teenage daughter in company of a young man in his house,...
Secret deal for Skeldon Estate takeover revealed
T&T company with no experience to: Produce bulk rum Develop solar power Produce ethanol Govt to: Provide lands for cultivation Provide infrastructure Provide massive tax...
Car stolen in GT after Linden man park it to go take a ‘leak’
Investigations are ongoing to locate a vehicle that was stolen yesterday on King Street, Georgetown. According to owner of the vehicle, Micheal Sukhu, he parked...
‘Discrepancies’ identified at Region Six Drug Bond
as Regional Audit commences Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings and Director of Regional Health Services, Dr. Kay Shako...
3 years jail, $4.1M fine for man caught trafficking cocaine
...says he did it to pay for surgery Haslin O’Neil Thom, 46, of West Ruimveldt, appeared today before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan and plead...
Autopsy: T&T schoolgirl strangled, struggled with attacker
(Trinidad Guardian) An autopsy on the body of 16-year-old schoolgirl Rachael Ramkissoon yesterday revealed that she was strangled. Her killer used a thin cord-like “device”...
Partnership Agreement signed between Speakers in Guyana, British Columbia
Guyana, this morning, signed a Partnership Agreement with British Columbia with the intention of providing a framework for future endeavors, according to the Speaker...