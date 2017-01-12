Policeman/robber charged with intent to commit a felony

Parmadan Sookdeo, the Policeman who was beaten after he allegedly attempted to rob a house, was on Wednesday granted $75,000 bail when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The 24-year-old of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on January 8, 2017, he entered the dwelling of Nankissoor Arjune with intent to commit a felony.

His Attorney told the court that his client was drunk on the night of the incident and mistook the house, which he entered, for that of a friend.

He relayed that his client who has only been stationed at Timehri Police Station for two months now was not familiar with the area and made a mistake.

The prosecution had no objections to bail. The case will continue on January 19.

Reports are the owner of the house heard strange noises coming from the upper flat of the building and upon investigating found the Policeman in the house. The Policeman was outnumbered by the family and neighbours who tied him up and sent for the Police. When ranks from Timehri Police Station arrived at the scene, they identified the man as one of their own.