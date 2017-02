Keon Ashby, of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and ‘Waynie’ or ‘Shark’ of Diamond EDB are wanted by the police for questioning in relation to murder which occurred on 2017-01-23 at Kaneville, EBD.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Keon Ashby and ‘Waynie or Shark’ are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 227-2128, 226-1389, 226-7065, 225-6411, 225-2227, 225-0575, 911 or the nearest police station.