Police thwart possible robbery as 3 escape on seeing patrol, drops weapon

Police ranks on a mobile patrol in Ankerville, Port Mourant, Berbice, early this morning retrieved an unlicensed .25 pistol with three matching rounds, which fell from one of three males, who all managed to escape from the lawmen.

According to the Police, in the wee hours of this morning, ranks observed the men, all dressed in dark clothing on a street south of the Dispensary Dam and immediately pursued them.

The men on seeing the police, quickly fled into a nearby clump of bushes and escaped, dropping the firearm in the process.