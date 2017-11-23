Police seeking relatives of man who died in Fort Wellington Hospital

The Guyana Police Force is seeking the assistance of members of the public in locating the relatives of Deroop (only name given), a 59-year-old man of Ruimzeight, West Coast Demerara whose body is presently at the Fort Wellington Hospital Mortuary.

According to the Police, Deroop was taken to the said Hospital by an unknown female on October 05, 2017, after complaining of chest pains, cold and an abscess to the head and was treated and admitted but died on October 16, 2017.

His relatives have not claimed him since.

Persons with information that may lead to the location of his relatives are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-4585, 225-2700, 232-0313, 333-3876, 333-2485, 333-2191, 333-2151, 268-2343, 268-2329, 268-2328, 911 or the nearest Police Station so that the body may be identified and uplifted.