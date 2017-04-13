Police record 43% decrease in murder, 14% increase in rape comparative to last year

…12% increase in robbery under arms , among others

The Guyana Police Force on Wednesday revealed that at the end of March 2017, there was a reduction in serious crimes by three per cent with a whopping 43 per cent decline in murders.

However, there were increases in other crimes such as robbery under arms, robbery with violence, larceny from a person, robbery with aggravation, and burglary.

According to the Police comparative to last year, there was a 43% decrease in murder, with an 87% clear up rate; a 7% increase in robberies where no instruments were used, with a 7% clear up rate; a 9% increase in robbery under arms where firearms were used, with a 28% clear up rate; a 12% increase in robbery under arms where other instruments were used by the perpetrators, with a clear up rate of 27%; a 48% increase in robbery with violence, with a 57% clear up rate; a 30% increase in robbery with aggravation, with a 38% clear up rate ; a 9% increase in larceny from person, with a 29% clear up rate; a 14% increase in rape, with a 33% clear up rate; a 2% increase in burglary, with a 32% clear up rate ;and an 18% decrease in break and entering and larceny with a 27% clear up rate.

Up to March 31, there were 23 murders recorded, with 10 of them committed in A Division (Georgetown-East Bank); six in F Division (Interior locations); four in B Division (Berbice) and three in D Division (West Demerara). This is in comparison with 40 murders for the same period in 2016.

The Police further stated that 37 unlicensed firearms (18 pistols, four revolvers, seven shotguns and eight rifles) were seized when compared with 16 last year. These include.

The statistics released on Wednesday revealed that the reduction of serious crimes although not significant – coupled with the large number of illegal weapons seized and the number of persons arrested and charged with indictable offences – were positive indicators that the Police Force is gaining the public’s trust and support in the fight against crime.

COMPARATIVE FIGURES OF ROBBERY UNDER ARMS FOR ‘A-G’ DIVISIONS

1st JANUARY TO 31st MARCH, 2016/2017

SER # OFFENCES 2016 2017 %INCREASE/ DECREASE 1. ROBBERY UNDER ARMS (FIREARMS USED) 133 145 +9% 2. ROBBERY UNDER ARMS (OTHER INSTRUMENTS USED) 83 93 +12% TOTAL 216 238 +10%

1. MURDER 40 23 -43% 2. ROBBERY 14 15 +7% 3. ROBBERY UNDER ARMS (FIRE ARMS USED) 133 145 +9% 4. ROBBERY UNDER ARMS (OTHER INSTRUMENTS USED) 83 93 +12% 5. ROBBERY WITH VIOLENCE 25 37 +48% 6. ROBBERY WITH AGGRAVATION 20 26 +30% 7. LARCENY FROM PERSON 32 35 +9% 8. RAPE 70 80 +14% 9. BURGLARY 59 60 +2% 10. BREAK AND ENTER AND LARCENY 350 288 -18% 11. KIDNAPPING 0 0 – TOTAL 826 802 -3%

Traffic offences

With respect to traffic, the Police recorded a 21 per cent decrease in fatal accidents. Twenty-six fatalities were recorded up to the end of March, compared to 29 for the same period last year. Of the 26 road fatalities, seven were drivers, six pedestrians, five pedal cyclists, four motorcyclists and four occupants of motorcars.

Speeding continues to be the major contributor to road deaths as it was the cause of 14 accidents, followed by driving under the influence of alcohol with four. The Police had instituted charges against 17,846 traffic offenders up to the end of March. Speeding offences topped the list with 4469.