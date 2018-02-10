Police raid 2 locations, unearth suspected stolen vehicles, parts

…Ex-cop among several in custody

Intelligence work by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have led them to two locations where a quantity of vehicle parts and several vehicles suspected to have been stolen were found.

The first property located at Monument Hill, Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway was descended upon on Friday night by ‘A’ Division ranks who conducted a search and discovered various parts and vehicles suspected to have been stolen.

Based on information received, five persons including an ex-policeman and four females have been taken into custody and are assisting with that investigation.

According to the police, the items and vehicles have since been lodged at the Timehri Police Station.

Meanwhile, the second property at Vryheid’s Lust North, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was also descended upon on Friday night, this time, by ranks of the Force’s Major Crimes Unit .

While there, officers unearthed a quantity of Allion, Premio and Spacio parts with engraved numbers on them and arrested a couple living on the premises.

Investigations are in progress.

