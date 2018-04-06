Police probing report of armed robbery at mining camp in Region 7

Police ranks in ‘F’ Division are currently probing a report of an alleged robbery by a group of armed men committed on a mining camp in Cuyuni, Region Seven.

This publication understands that shots were fired and it is believed that at least one person may have been injured or is dead.

While details surrounding the incident are sketchy at the moment, Divisional Commander Senior Superintendent Kevin Adonis confirmed to this publication that a report of an alleged robbery was received this morning (Friday).

He noted that a team of investigators have since been dispatched to the area.

The Commander was unable to give the exact location of where the incident occurred, saying that he is yet to hear from the investigating team.

“We can’t make any communication with them because of the terrain,” Commander Adonis related.

He also could not say whether his investigators will return today. (Vahnu Manikchand)